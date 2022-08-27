ajc logo
Pests prevalent at Asian Chao in Mall of Georgia

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

During a recent health inspection, one of the food stalls in the Mall of Georgia had a problem with roaches.

At Asian Chao, a live roach was in some peanuts, and the inspector said there were multiple other roaches and evidence of the pests, including on an open cooler.

A container of Raid roach killer, unapproved for restaurants, was in the stall.

Among other violations, the interior of the ice machine had a slime-like buildup, and the tea urn nozzle also needed cleaning.

Prepared noodles and cabbage, cooked the day before and stored in large covered containers, had not cooled to a safe temperature within the time allowed. The food was discarded.

Two containers of rice and one container of noodles were not labeled with start and discard times, ensuring food safety.

Some foods were unprotected from cross-contamination in cold storage. For example, raw shrimp was above the cabbage, and unwashed ginger was above some cut cabbage and noodles.

The food prep area included multi-vitamins, liquid Vicks, and two fuel lighters.

Asian Chao, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford, scored 50/U, down from 81/B posted in 2021. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
