Pests, policies lower health score at Kajun Seafood Duluth

At Kajun Seafood in Duluth, a health inspector observed a roach crawling inside a bowl of mixed seasonings and a dead roach inside an empty container in the prep cooler. The containers were discarded, and a professional pest control service was contacted.
However, Kajun Seafood failed the routine health inspection with a score of 49/U.
The restaurant also had a repeat violation regarding foodborne diseases. The person in charge was unaware of reportable symptoms and foodborne diseases. In addition, employees were not informed of their responsibility in helping to prevent diseases transmissible through food.
Among other violations, employees were not changing gloves as needed while prepping food and were washing their hands at the three-compartment sink and not the hand sink.
Containers of cocktail sauce and cooked chicken did not reach proper temperatures and were discarded. Frozen raw chicken and shrimp were thawing inappropriately. Several food items were stored improperly in coolers and were at risk for cross-contamination.
The drink nozzles had a heavy build-up of mold-like substances.
Kajun Seafood, 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., will be re-inspected.
