ajc logo
X

Permit suspended at La Oaxaquena Taqueria in Duluth

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
35 minutes ago

La Oaxaquena Taqueria Mexican restaurant in Duluth scored 47/U on a recent routine health inspection and had its permit suspended due to malfunctioning coolers and no hot water.

The air temperatures in two coolers were out of range, with one being 20 degrees above the maximum safety level. Refried beans, shredded chicken, cooked rice and beef were discarded.

During the inspection, all sinks in the facility lost hot water. The inspector said the water system was insufficient to meet peak water demands. The permit will be reinstated when the coolers are repaired and hot water is restored.

Among other violations, an employee touched raw meat with her gloves and then handled a tortilla without changing the gloves and washing her hands. Two employees prepped food without wearing hair restraints, a third consecutive violation.

Improper food separation included raw frozen beef stored above an opened bag of kettle corn and an open back of frozen uncooked shrimp above churros and kettle corn.

Multiple frozen foods, such as cooked and shredded chicken, beef and pre-cooked rice, were not date-marked. And numerous food containers in a cooler were uncovered and exposed to contamination.

La Oaxaquena Taqueria, 3083 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 93/A.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Miami 02h ago
Pedestrian killed, tractor-trailer catches fire in crashes that snarl I-285
52m ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
4h ago
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured homeowner in historic Marietta
1h ago
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured homeowner in historic Marietta
1h ago
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions
3h ago
The Latest
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Forsyth County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Coweta County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top