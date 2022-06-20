Permit suspended at La Oaxaquena Taqueria in Duluth

La Oaxaquena Taqueria Mexican restaurant in Duluth scored 47/U on a recent routine health inspection and had its permit suspended due to malfunctioning coolers and no hot water.
The air temperatures in two coolers were out of range, with one being 20 degrees above the maximum safety level. Refried beans, shredded chicken, cooked rice and beef were discarded.
During the inspection, all sinks in the facility lost hot water. The inspector said the water system was insufficient to meet peak water demands. The permit will be reinstated when the coolers are repaired and hot water is restored.
Among other violations, an employee touched raw meat with her gloves and then handled a tortilla without changing the gloves and washing her hands. Two employees prepped food without wearing hair restraints, a third consecutive violation.
Improper food separation included raw frozen beef stored above an opened bag of kettle corn and an open back of frozen uncooked shrimp above churros and kettle corn.
Multiple frozen foods, such as cooked and shredded chicken, beef and pre-cooked rice, were not date-marked. And numerous food containers in a cooler were uncovered and exposed to contamination.
La Oaxaquena Taqueria, 3083 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 93/A.
About the Author