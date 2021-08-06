Paulding to set millage rate on Aug. 10

The Paulding County Board of Commissioners will set the millage rate for the next budget year at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Watson Government Complex, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas.
For Fiscal Year 2021, the millage rate is proposed to be 5.21 - the lowest rate since at least 2016.
During each of those years, the commissioners have included a rollback of the millage rate.
Previous rates have been 5.65 in 2020, 6.079 in 2019 and 2018, 6.5 in 2017 and 6.188 in 2016.
Even with the proposed rollback, the tax dollars are expected to increase by 2.87% in the next budget year.
That means an expected increase of $884,043 in tax dollars.
Information: paulding.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1204, bit.ly/3lyMrcg