Parents keep hope alive

Aber and her husband, Larry, created the nonprofit Rachel’s HOPE to share her story and to be part of the annual 5K Teal Trot that raises research funds. In the 13 years the two have been part of the event, they’ve collected more than $250,000 for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

“The first year we walked after Rachel died, we shared a video she made that included the word hope,” said Aber. “That was the word she used in the hospital the first night she learned her tumor was cancerous. She said she needed a word to help her get through it, and that was it.”