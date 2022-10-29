Parents keep hope alive

Donna Aber’s Woodstock home is dotted with items inscribed with the word “hope.” It’s a reminder of her dedication to a worthy cause and a connection to her late daughter, Rachel, who died a few days after her 26th birthday from ovarian cancer in 2008.
Aber and her husband, Larry, created the nonprofit Rachel’s HOPE to share her story and to be part of the annual 5K Teal Trot that raises research funds. In the 13 years the two have been part of the event, they’ve collected more than $250,000 for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
“The first year we walked after Rachel died, we shared a video she made that included the word hope,” said Aber. “That was the word she used in the hospital the first night she learned her tumor was cancerous. She said she needed a word to help her get through it, and that was it.”
The couple had the same word emblazoned in bright blue on the banner they carry during the annual walks. They garner support by posting updates on Facebook and emailing friends, family, colleagues and friends of friends who have responded generously. For five consecutive years, Team Rachel’s HOPE has been GOCA’s largest participating team and biggest fundraiser.
“The first time we walked, we had 94 people sign up, and we raised about $18,000,” said Aber. “It blew us away. Last year, we did a virtual walk, and I raised $5,000 just by myself. Every year, we say we’ll keep doing it, even if it’s just me, Larry and our son, Derek.”
Aber, a director at a Montessori school in Woodstock, has also connected to other families impacted by the disease.
“Everyone knows about breast cancer, which is good, but young women are getting ovarian cancer, a silent killer,” she said. “Rachel was a UGA grad and a real estate analyst who wanted to inspire and help others, and we want to help spread the word and save lives. We feel that way we’re keeping Rachel’s hope alive.”
Information about Rachel’s HOPE is online at rachelshope.net.
