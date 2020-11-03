PALS helps owners keep pets at home and healthy

“We are tentatively re-starting the Bingo events, but with CDC recommended guidelines, which, among other things, limits our capacity to half of what we were used to,” said Golden. “We’ve been doing online and virtual events, but it doesn’t adequately make up for lost funding.”

PALS is asking for donations and volunteers to help them continue to care for the pets in our community that need assistance.

Who’s helping?

PALS (Pets Are Loving Support)

Services: PALS provides food and veterinary services for the pets of eligible clients who need assistance caring for their pets.

How to help: Currently, the greatest need at PALS is funding, but PALS often needs volunteers as well. It is a volunteer organization, with only the executive director as a paid position. All other work done is through volunteers, including the board of directors.

Where to donate: Visit www.PALSAtlanta.org to donate and find information on fun ways to participate in helping raise funds.

How to get help: To become a client and receive support, visit www.PALSAtlanta.org for info on how to apply for PALS services.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.