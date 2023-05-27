X

Oaxaca Tacos discard foods at unsafe temperatures

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

During a routine health inspection at Oaxaca Tacos & Tequila Bar in Lawrenceville, multiple foods were discarded because they were at unsafe temperatures.

These included cold-holding items such as several different cheeses, cabbage, sliced tomatoes and brisket, and also hot foods like corn, chicken soup and tomatoes with cream sauce.

The restaurant scored 47/U, dropping from its previous score of 85/B earned a year ago.

Among other violations, raw shrimp were improperly thawing inside a large plastic container and were not cooling fast enough to prevent contamination.

In coolers, sauces were above raw steaks and hamburger patties, and unwashed mangoes were above ready-to-eat foods.

The ice machine was dirty with black build-up, and the soda gun had moldy build-up. The can opener had grime on its blade and holster.

Multiple one-gallon plastic food containers were stacked while still wet.

Oaxaca Tacos & Tequila Bar, 1760 Old Norcross Road, will be re-inspected.



Laura Berrios
