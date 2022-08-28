Westminster ranked best all-around high school sports program

Westminster’s high school sports program won the 2021-22 MaxPreps Cup championship. The program identifies the top high school sports programs around the country. Westminster finished with 2,380 points beating out the second-ranked school, La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) by over 250 points.
The MaxPreps Cup awards points for state championships, state runner-up finishes and national rankings. In a complicated structure, points are also assigned based on popularity of each sport, participation numbers within the sport, size of the state, enrollment of schools in a playoff division and the number of teams participating in that playoff division.
Westminster won six state championships during the spring and had runner-up finishes in two other sports. These in addition to four other state championships during the school year brought The Wildcats to 10 total state titles. The school previously won the MaxPreps Cup championship in 2013.
Ten Atlanta-area schools finished in the 2021-22 MaxPreps Cup top 100 with Marist, the 2020-21 MaxPreps Cup champion, in third place with 1,945 points and nine state championships. Pace Academy ranks at No. 11 with seven state championships and Lovett at No. 14 won five state championships. St.Pius finished at No. 68, Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 70, Lassiter at No. 72, Walton at No. 77, Wesleyan at No. 93 and Buford at No. 99.
