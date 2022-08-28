Westminster ranked best all-around high school sports program

The MaxPreps Cup awards points for state championships, state runner-up finishes and national rankings. In a complicated structure, points are also assigned based on popularity of each sport, participation numbers within the sport, size of the state, enrollment of schools in a playoff division and the number of teams participating in that playoff division.

Westminster won six state championships during the spring and had runner-up finishes in two other sports. These in addition to four other state championships during the school year brought The Wildcats to 10 total state titles. The school previously won the MaxPreps Cup championship in 2013.