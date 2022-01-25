Water line construction on Spring Drive in Roswell delayed

During construction Spring Drive will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between King Street and Marietta Highway/Ga. 120. Residents can expect a detour and delays in the area.

The Roswell Water Utility serves approximately 5,600 customers, producing 3.3 million gallons of water per day and maintains 85 miles of distribution waterline mains. In 2016, the city’s Water Utility Master Plan identified 45 galvanized loops throughout the water system that need replacement.