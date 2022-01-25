Water line construction on Spring Drive in Roswell delayed

Problematic weather and workers testing positive for COVID have delayed water line construction on Spring Drive at Ga. 120 in Roswell. The work is expected to be completed by the end of January.
During construction Spring Drive will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between King Street and Marietta Highway/Ga. 120. Residents can expect a detour and delays in the area.
The Roswell Water Utility serves approximately 5,600 customers, producing 3.3 million gallons of water per day and maintains 85 miles of distribution waterline mains. In 2016, the city’s Water Utility Master Plan identified 45 galvanized loops throughout the water system that need replacement.
The city has set aside approximately $100,000 to complete 2 to 3 water line replacements per fiscal year.
