Virtual reality firm bringing holiday event to hospitalized children

In Atlanta, where TRICK 3D is headquartered, “The Jolliest Elf - Elves on Tour,” an immersive 3D animated Virtual Reality short will be available during two special events at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Sandy Springs.

TRICK 3D, in partnership with Seacrest Studios, Santa Claus, Eikhoff and their jolliest helpers will welcome kids and families to the special showings. According to information provided by Trick 3D, “Magical VR transporting glasses will bring kids up to the North Pole on a sleigh ride that glides right up to the North Pole’s talent show stage where they will meet the show’s jolliest host, Mr. Jingles, and all of the North Pole’s most talented (and zany) elves!”