Virtual reality firm bringing holiday event to hospitalized children

Chad Eikhoff, the director behind the classic holiday special “The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story” and his 3D animation studio, TRICK 3D, are bringing holiday cheer to kids and families inside Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
In Atlanta, where TRICK 3D is headquartered, “The Jolliest Elf - Elves on Tour,” an immersive 3D animated Virtual Reality short will be available during two special events at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Sandy Springs.
TRICK 3D, in partnership with Seacrest Studios, Santa Claus, Eikhoff and their jolliest helpers will welcome kids and families to the special showings. According to information provided by Trick 3D, “Magical VR transporting glasses will bring kids up to the North Pole on a sleigh ride that glides right up to the North Pole’s talent show stage where they will meet the show’s jolliest host, Mr. Jingles, and all of the North Pole’s most talented (and zany) elves!”
“The Jolliest Elf - Elves on Tour” will be broadcast at all children’s hospitals across the country that have a Seacrest Studio, a broadcasting media center for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. At home, families can stream the music anywhere or view the first season and the new special on Amazon Prime, or Kidoodle.TV.
About the Author