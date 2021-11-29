View recent police activity on Alpharetta’s website

With increased online shopping and packages being delivered throughout the day, residents may be more concerned than ever about local crime. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety offers residents the ability to view police activity via map or as a detailed data table accessible on the city’s website: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaPoliceActivity.
The site lists a detailed table showing the exact time, date and street address of police activity along with a brief description of the type of offense. Data indicates everything from traffic violations and motor vehicle accidents to robbery, theft, and missing persons.
A similar version of the map is available at https://alpharetta.policetocitizen.com/EventMap. This site also allows residents to request vacation patrols, report an incident and leave a compliment or complaint for the department.
The information at each location is updated nightly.
About the Author