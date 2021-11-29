View recent police activity on Alpharetta’s website

The site lists a detailed table showing the exact time, date and street address of police activity along with a brief description of the type of offense. Data indicates everything from traffic violations and motor vehicle accidents to robbery, theft, and missing persons.

A similar version of the map is available at https://alpharetta.policetocitizen.com/EventMap. This site also allows residents to request vacation patrols, report an incident and leave a compliment or complaint for the department.