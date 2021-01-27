Video explains Alpharetta school speed zone camera program

According to the city, a study conducted in six Alpharetta school zones 3,557 drivers were found traveling in excess of 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit while the school zones were active. “The sample, which was taken during a nine-hour period in April 2019, found that more than 54% of violators were traveling at least 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit with 14.2% exceeding the speed limit by 20 to 24 miles per hour.”

For details and video: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaSpeedCameras.