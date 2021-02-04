Upgraded fire station dispatch system improving response in Milton

According to the city, the system has already improved response times by streamlining dispatch communications and reliable alert delivery. All fire stations needed for a call are alerted simultaneously by natural-sounding speech converted from dispatch data. The information is also displayed on newly installed monitors in the stations, showing the emergency units being called, the type of call and the address.

The Milton City Council approved the nearly $400,000 upgrade in April 2020 and the systems were installed in fire stations in late 2020.