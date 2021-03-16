Two upcoming opportunities for Milton residents to discuss public safety

The public will have two opportunities to share their thoughts on major public safety issues in Milton. The first meeting at 6 p.m. Mar. 22 will be held over Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/95302315712). Participate by calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 953 0231 5712.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Mar. 23 the public can call and talk to CALEA assessors directly and privately at 678-242-2505.