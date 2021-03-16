Two upcoming opportunities for Milton residents to discuss public safety

The Milton Police Department is undergoing recertification with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. The agency will review the department’s policies and practices, interview individuals, and remotely visit locations where compliance can be witnessed.
The public will have two opportunities to share their thoughts on major public safety issues in Milton. The first meeting at 6 p.m. Mar. 22 will be held over Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/95302315712). Participate by calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 953 0231 5712.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Mar. 23 the public can call and talk to CALEA assessors directly and privately at 678-242-2505.
During both sessions, comments are limited to 10 minutes per person and should only pertain to public safety in Milton, specifically the police department’s ability to comply with CALEA accreditation.
Information: www.calea.org. Written comments can be emailed to calea@calea.org. Put “Milton CALEA” in the subject line.