Two Sandy Springs students receive ArtsBridge Foundation scholarships

Two North Fulton students from Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs are receiving scholarships for theater- and performing arts from the Shuler Awards. (Courtesy ArtsBridge Foundation)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In conjunction with the Shuler Hensley Awards for high school musical theatre, two North Fulton students from Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs are receiving scholarships for theater- and performing arts.

The Shuler Awards, an ArtsBridge Foundation program, and its partners will divvy out over $13,100 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.

Students from Holy Innocents receiving scholarships include Arin-Ranee Francis who will receive the Ron and Bea Scholarship Fund and is one of two receiving the Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship. Nathan Weaver has been awarded the Jubilee Cultural Arts Alliance Scholarship.

Complete list of Shuler Awards nominations, honorable mentions and scholarship winners: www.artsbridgega.org/programs/shuler-awards/.

