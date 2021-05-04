Two Sandy Springs students receive ArtsBridge Foundation scholarships

The Shuler Awards, an ArtsBridge Foundation program, and its partners will divvy out over $13,100 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.

Students from Holy Innocents receiving scholarships include Arin-Ranee Francis who will receive the Ron and Bea Scholarship Fund and is one of two receiving the Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship. Nathan Weaver has been awarded the Jubilee Cultural Arts Alliance Scholarship.