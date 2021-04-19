Traffic signal planned for Holcomb Bridge at Kroger in Johns Creek

Johns Creek feels adding a traffic signal to the intersection of Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road at South Holcomb Bridge Way/Kroger Driveway will provide motorists with safer entrance and exit from the busy Kroger shopping center.
Based on construction bids, the city is set to award the construction contract to Lumin8 as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.
Kroger has agreed to fund construction of the new signal up to $320,000. The recommended construction bid of $293,393 plus the $17,400 quote for signal poles is within the funding amount agreed to by Kroger.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of April and is expected to last six months. Assuming all goes well, construction should be finished in fall 2021.