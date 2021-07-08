Thompson Road roundabout in Milton to detour traffic for several weeks

This closure will allow the project to be completed about three months earlier than planned using a similar strategy as the one used at Hopewell and Hamby roads, where another TSPLOST-funded roundabout opened four months earlier than expected. Crews there were able to drastically speed up completion of the project by closing Hamby Road for three weeks.

Homeowners on Thompson Road, or in adjacent neighborhoods, will have access to Thompson Road via Francis Road. Similarly, visitors can reach Bell Memorial Park via Thompson Road. Drivers will be unable to get to the park, or to impacted Thompson Road homes, by crossing over Hopewell Road.