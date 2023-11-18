The Drake House seeking apartment sponsors

Every family The Drake House and The Drake Village serves lives in their own apartment. The nonprofit’s Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) program allows organizations to sponsor one apartment and its family. The foundation currently has two apartments available for sponsorship in The Drake Village.

The program also allows sponsor team members to get personally involved with the family residing in their unit. Supported by the charity’s comprehensive training and immediate access to staff, these positions help the sponsored families grow and achieve their goals.

The organization works to empower women and their children experiencing homelessness to achieve economic independence and long-term stability through crisis housing and assistance securing employment and financial security.