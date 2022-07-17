Take a walk and enjoy a cold one in Alpharetta

The group walk will be led by an Alpharetta staff member and will be between 1.5-3 miles along some of the city’s scenic trails and parks.

Registration fee of $15 includes a Trails & Ales t-shirt (or other swag) and a beverage token for the Jekyll Brewing post-trail social. All ages welcome and the event is family-friendly. For those under 21 or who don’t want a beverage token or swag, the event is free to participate, but preregistration is needed.