ajc logo
X

Take a walk and enjoy a cold one in Alpharetta

Residents invited to enjoy Alpharetta's scenic trails and parks during the Alpharetta Trails & Ales July 21. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents invited to enjoy Alpharetta's scenic trails and parks during the Alpharetta Trails & Ales July 21. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Trails and Ales Walk returns 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event starts and ends downtown at Jekyll Brewing (City Center), 15 Academy St.

The group walk will be led by an Alpharetta staff member and will be between 1.5-3 miles along some of the city’s scenic trails and parks.

Registration fee of $15 includes a Trails & Ales t-shirt (or other swag) and a beverage token for the Jekyll Brewing post-trail social. All ages welcome and the event is family-friendly. For those under 21 or who don’t want a beverage token or swag, the event is free to participate, but preregistration is needed.

Details and registration: www.tinyurl.com/AlphaTrailsAles.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Athens woman left dead man in truck in dentist office’s parking lot, police say
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball
9h ago
Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup
5h ago
Clergy call for mayor's resignation, police reform during protest honoring slain...
3h ago
Clergy call for mayor's resignation, police reform during protest honoring slain...
3h ago
Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure
2h ago
The Latest
Roswell to trade-in old backhoe
Alpharetta approves 6-lot subdivision on Webb Bridge Road
Discard worn U.S. flags in Roswell
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top