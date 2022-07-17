Take a walk and enjoy a cold one in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Trails and Ales Walk returns 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event starts and ends downtown at Jekyll Brewing (City Center), 15 Academy St.
The group walk will be led by an Alpharetta staff member and will be between 1.5-3 miles along some of the city’s scenic trails and parks.
Registration fee of $15 includes a Trails & Ales t-shirt (or other swag) and a beverage token for the Jekyll Brewing post-trail social. All ages welcome and the event is family-friendly. For those under 21 or who don’t want a beverage token or swag, the event is free to participate, but preregistration is needed.
Details and registration: www.tinyurl.com/AlphaTrailsAles.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest