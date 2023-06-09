BreakingNews
‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Sunshine on a Ranney Day receives $10,000 from credit union

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Roswell-based Sunshine on a Ranney Day recently received $10,000 from Delta Community Credit Union to assist the organization in renovating homes for children with long-term illnesses and special needs. The nonprofit focuses on customizing and building wheelchair accessible bathrooms, bedrooms and therapy rooms at no cost to the family.

“Sunshine on a Ranney Day is blessed with support from amazing community partners like Delta Community.” Holly Ranney the organization’s co-founder and president said in a statement. “Seeing a child gain independence by having a wheelchair accessible bathroom and dream bedroom not only impacts their life now, but also for a lifetime.”

Three additional nonprofit organizations received financial support from the credit union this month including Women in Technology ($7,500) for its Cyber Security Training for Single Mothers Program, which enrolls 20 single mothers in a 12-week certification course. Four Corner’s Group received $7,500 to support its Pathways to Success curriculum, which provides coaching for youth to decrease juvenile recidivism and Ser Familia received $5,000 to help Latino youth by providing opportunities like piano and art classes in coordination with evidence-based mental health services.

