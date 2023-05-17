BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
Start the weekend wind down at Sandy Springs’ Sundown Socials

Credit: Sandy Springs Arts Foundation

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs Arts Foundation is hosting a series of “Sundown Socials” at 5 p.m. each Thursday evening through Oct. 26 at the City Green Plaza, 1 Galambos Way. Each event is designed to be a relaxed neighborhood gathering with live music, beer, wine and the city’s signature cocktail, “Springs Breeze,” available for purchase.

Upcoming events include Aloha Night May 18 with Mahealani’s Polynesian entertainment and Three Tikis Hawaiian shaved ice.

On May 25, Art Sandy Springs will lead tours through their “Gallery without Walls” to view sculptures surrounding City Green and musician Aimmé, a self-described home-grown Georgia Peach, performing her “locally brewed melting pot of country/rock, soul, folk, and alternative sounds.”

Sidewalk entertainment takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parking is available in the City Springs underground parking deck and along surface streets.

Complete Sundown Social calendar: www.citysprings.com/sundownsocial.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
