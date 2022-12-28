STAR House helping young children find academic success

There are many reasons why a child might fall behind in school. Sometimes it’s because standard English is a second language, sometimes because of a learning difference – other times it is as simple as a lack of capable resources and support at home. For 29 years, Roswell-based STAR House has been working to make a difference in young children’s lives, so they don’t fall behind - or perhaps catch up.
The non-profit STAR House Foundation provides after-school tutoring and mentoring for at-risk children at three elementary schools in North Fulton. The program began years ago in an apartment complex to provide a safe place for children after school. Over time, the organization recognized the homework help they were also providing seemed as much, if not more, important than the after school snacks.
Through a unique partnership with Fulton County Schools, STAR House provides trained staff from 2:20- 5 p.m. at three Title 1 elementary schools: Esther Jackson, Vickery Mill and Mimosa.
“Children who come to us are economically and/or academically at-risk,” said Executive Director Stephanie Christiansen. “Our primary focus is on academic support, but we know our students need a safe place where they can be seen.”
Currently a total of 216 students in kindergarten through fifth grade receive a healthy snack and tutoring support to help bridge any gaps in their learning - at no cost to their families. With a 6:1 ratio, students receive high impact assistance from trained professionals.
Students also participate in “STAR Time” concentrated on character development and social/emotional needs. Students might discuss something they’ve heard or seen creating confusion in their little lives or discuss a “kindness moment” they’ve experienced. Special speakers and yoga classes are sprinkled into the mix.
“Our daily STAR Time segment provides an opportunity for our students to learn character development traits such as perseverance, gratitude, kindness and also discuss current events,” noted Christiansen.
The program is supported through grants, donations and funds raised during the Roswell Beer Festival. Volunteers from local STEAM schools, the Johns Creek Arts Center, YMSL (Young Men’s Service League) and NCL (National Charity League) also provide enormous assistance for special events.
“Our team has the privilege of being our kiddos person - which the pandemic showed us we all need - we know emotional support is just as important as academic support,” said Christiansen. “We do a daily check in and ask about their day, work on their homework, give them a healthy snack and encourage them to reach for the stars.”
Make a donation and learn more at www.starhousefoundation.org. Help STAR House exceed this year’s Roswell Beer Festival proceeds of $125,000 on Mar. 4. Details: www.roswellbeerfestival.com.
About the Author