STAR House helping young children find academic success

Students also participate in “STAR Time” concentrated on character development and social/emotional needs. Students might discuss something they’ve heard or seen creating confusion in their little lives or discuss a “kindness moment” they’ve experienced. Special speakers and yoga classes are sprinkled into the mix.

“Our daily STAR Time segment provides an opportunity for our students to learn character development traits such as perseverance, gratitude, kindness and also discuss current events,” noted Christiansen.

The program is supported through grants, donations and funds raised during the Roswell Beer Festival. Volunteers from local STEAM schools, the Johns Creek Arts Center, YMSL (Young Men’s Service League) and NCL (National Charity League) also provide enormous assistance for special events.

“Our team has the privilege of being our kiddos person - which the pandemic showed us we all need - we know emotional support is just as important as academic support,” said Christiansen. “We do a daily check in and ask about their day, work on their homework, give them a healthy snack and encourage them to reach for the stars.”

Make a donation and learn more at www.starhousefoundation.org. Help STAR House exceed this year’s Roswell Beer Festival proceeds of $125,000 on Mar. 4. Details: www.roswellbeerfestival.com.