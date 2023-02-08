South Fulton whistleblowers allege police and city corruption, discrimination in lawsuit

The statement added that there would be no further comment due to the pending litigation.

“(South Fulton) will be formally served within the next week and will have 21 days to answer or file a motion to dismiss,” Davis said via email.

The civil action states that retaliation against King includes being accused of submitting a fake COVID vaccination card. His valid vaccination status was confirmed through the Georgia Department of Public Health, the lawsuit says.

The complaint also states Meadows and others under the chief’s command have tried to get King fired from his current position as an investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit says that King, who was Fulton County Detective of the Year in 2022, and other detectives observed McKesey’s use of the N-word, bullying of subordinates as well as consumption of “alcohol on duty, use of city funds to pay undercover officers to purchase alcohol (for her) … fraternization … and tampering with funds collected during drug arrests and execution of search warrants ...”

McKesey resigned last summer when Smyrna Police completed an independent investigation for South Fulton and found complaints to be true, in addition to labor act violations and violations of city and police policy.