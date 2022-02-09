Smyrna extends deadline for offers for Aunt Fanny’s Cabin

Getting rid of the condemned building and finding a way to honor Fanny Williams, for whom the eatery was named, is a source of contention between some officials and residents.

Smyrna decided in late December to demolish the facility if a credible bidder doesn’t come forward.

Last week, a group called “The Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin” gathered at the cabin location asking the city to allow more time for bids.

Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson and coalition members who spoke during Monday’s meeting said they want the city to cancel demolition plans and restore the building — which would cost an estimated $500,000.

Cabin supporters said Williams, who died in 1949, has been inaccurately characterized as a “mascot” for Aunt Fanny’s Cabin and exploited by Isoline Campbell McKenna, the original owner of the restaurant.

It was subsequent owners of the cabin who created the stereotypes, Wilkinson read in an email from a resident.

“Aunt Fanny’s Cabin actually brought the community together, resident Shawn Martin said.

Williams was a longtime servant of the wealthy Campbell family that was among Smyrna’s first settlers. A civil rights activist, Williams spoke out against the Ku Klux Klan and helped to raise money to build the state’s first all-Black hospital in Marietta. She is buried in an unmarked grave at South View Cemetery in Jonesboro.

“Because of (the cemetery’s) disrepair we cannot honor her where she rests,” Councilman Lewis Wheaton said, adding that Smyrna inquired about placing a marker at Williams’ gravesite.