Smoke in Alpharetta due to construction at 400 and McGinnis Ferry Road

According to the city, “While this type of outdoor burning is typically prohibited, there are exceptions. One of the largest relates to the ability of agencies such as GDOT to operate under state law, which supersedes local ordinances.”

Georgia routinely enacts a burn ban each summer to avoid forest fires from May 1 through Sept. 30. In addition, the state requires a permit for outdoor burning from the Georgia Forestry Commission. There are 13 types of open burning that are legal in Georgia with a permit. But the state notes “that the burning of garbage or lumber, even in a burn barrel, is illegal.”