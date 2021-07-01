ajc logo
X

Shakerag Park walking/jogging track in Johns Creek reopens

The Shakerag Park walking/jogging track has reopened after crews finished repaving with an asphalt overlay. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Caption
The Shakerag Park walking/jogging track has reopened after crews finished repaving with an asphalt overlay. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Shakerag Park walking/jogging track has reopened after crews finished repaving with an asphalt overlay.

In April, Johns Creek approved a $1,391,077 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. for the city’s Main Roads Resurfacing Project. The contract included resurfacing State Bridge Road from Jones Bridge Road to Johns Creek High School/ East Morton Road/Twingate Drive, and the asphalt overlay at the Shakerag Park track.

The 66-acre Shakerag Park features a 3.8 acre-lake, a new playground, three picnic shelters, a 1/4-mile running track, three large multi-purpose athletic fields, and two miles of nature trails.

In Other News
1
Milton enters into agreement with Fulton County for TSPLOST II
2
Milton expressing concern about fireworks near horses
3
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
4
Alpharetta’s Town Green reopens, new turf complete
5
Milton residents have 30-day comment period for comprehensive plan
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top