Shakerag Park walking/jogging track in Johns Creek reopens

In April, Johns Creek approved a $1,391,077 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. for the city’s Main Roads Resurfacing Project. The contract included resurfacing State Bridge Road from Jones Bridge Road to Johns Creek High School/ East Morton Road/Twingate Drive, and the asphalt overlay at the Shakerag Park track.

The 66-acre Shakerag Park features a 3.8 acre-lake, a new playground, three picnic shelters, a 1/4-mile running track, three large multi-purpose athletic fields, and two miles of nature trails.