X

Seniors keeping healthy biking the Alpharetta greenway

Credit: Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services

Credit: Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Senior adults, ages 50 and up, can enjoy bike riding with Alpharetta’s Bike Patrol Unit on special adult-sized tricycles. Silver Spokes, sponsored by Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services is open to all seniors regardless of ability.

The group will be biking the Alpharetta Greenway beginning at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 18 starting at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road. The approximately two-hour ride travels to Rock Mill Park and back.

According to a recent Forbes.com article, “physical activity helps stave off many of the chronic conditions -- obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, among others -- associated with aging.” Older people who exercise consistently experience less bone loss, better immune health, improved mood, better heart health and less osteoarthritis and joint pain.

The program is free, but registration is required to reserve the adult tricycles. Call Kat at 678-297-6153.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge3h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta offering little vet dog school for young ones
2h ago
Roswell restaurant owners oppose closing Canton Street to traffic
3h ago
Major traffic alert: Kimball Bridge over Ga. 400 to close for one year
15h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
19h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top