Seniors keeping healthy biking the Alpharetta greenway

Senior adults, ages 50 and up, can enjoy bike riding with Alpharetta’s Bike Patrol Unit on special adult-sized tricycles. Silver Spokes, sponsored by Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services is open to all seniors regardless of ability.
The group will be biking the Alpharetta Greenway beginning at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 18 starting at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road. The approximately two-hour ride travels to Rock Mill Park and back.
According to a recent Forbes.com article, “physical activity helps stave off many of the chronic conditions -- obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, among others -- associated with aging.” Older people who exercise consistently experience less bone loss, better immune health, improved mood, better heart health and less osteoarthritis and joint pain.
The program is free, but registration is required to reserve the adult tricycles. Call Kat at 678-297-6153.
About the Author