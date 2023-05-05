Seniors keeping healthy biking the Alpharetta greenway

The group will be biking the Alpharetta Greenway beginning at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 18 starting at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road. The approximately two-hour ride travels to Rock Mill Park and back.

According to a recent Forbes.com article, “physical activity helps stave off many of the chronic conditions -- obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, among others -- associated with aging.” Older people who exercise consistently experience less bone loss, better immune health, improved mood, better heart health and less osteoarthritis and joint pain.