Scavenger hunt in Alpharetta to benefit homeless

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The shops and restaurants at Halcyon in Alpharetta are hosting a family-friendly scavenger hunt noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. All proceeds will benefit Family Promise, a nonprofit working to prevent and end family homelessness.

The fun begins with the first clue at the Village Green tent. Families will then solve riddles to find the next location and perform tasks to receive the next clue. Once the scavenger hunt is completed, families will create a project at Board & Brush.

Ticket price of $25 for a family of five includes the scavenger hunt and the Board & Brush project. Tickets: www.facebook.com/events/707748684121353.

According to Family Promise, the organization “provides prevention services before families reach crisis, shelter when they become homeless and stabilization programs once they have secured housing to ensure they remain independent.” More about Family Promise in Forsyth: https://www.fpforsyth.org or North Fulton/Dekalb: www.familypromisenfd.org.

