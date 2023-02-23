Scavenger hunt in Alpharetta to benefit homeless

The fun begins with the first clue at the Village Green tent. Families will then solve riddles to find the next location and perform tasks to receive the next clue. Once the scavenger hunt is completed, families will create a project at Board & Brush.

Ticket price of $25 for a family of five includes the scavenger hunt and the Board & Brush project. Tickets: www.facebook.com/events/707748684121353.