Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall

No surprises here. The Roswell City Council recently approved a resolution to once again allow businesses to place scarecrows in the city’s right-of- way for the Roswell Woman’s Club, 2023 Boo Y’all Scarecrows event.

Held between Sept. 22 and Nov. 1, the event is a fundraiser for the organization that supports educational scholarships and grants, human services, cultural arts, historical preservation and urban improvement.

Local businesses are invited to create a scarecrow and place it along the street as long as it doesn’t obstruct the right-of-way. The club conducts a ticketed annual Sip & Stroll and the public is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrows.

Details for the 2023 event are to come, but view the 2022 winners at www.roswellwomansclub.org/boo-yall-scarecrows-winners-2022/.