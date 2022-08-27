Scarecrows returning to Alpharetta, applications due soon

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services department will host the 17th Annual Scarecrow Harvest Oct. 3 through Nov. 1.
The city anticipates a record-breaking 150 or more scarecrows throughout the downtown area. Local schools and classrooms, non-profits, neighborhoods, families and local businesses all join in on the fun.
Applications to participate are due Sept. 9: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaScarecrowApp.
Once the fun begins, anyone can vote for their favorite scarecrow to receive the People’s Choice Award. Simply post a selfie with your favorite scarecrow and either tag it on Instagram with #alpharettascarecrowselfie or comment on the city’s contest post on Facebook. Contest runs Oct. 5-19.
Complete Contest Rules: https://bit.ly/3kUG56a. Questions: Claire Thurber at cthurber@alpharetta.ga.us.
About the Author