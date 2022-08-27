ajc logo
Scarecrows returning to Alpharetta, applications due soon

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services department will host the 17th Annual Scarecrow Harvest Oct. 3 through Nov. 1. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services department will host the 17th Annual Scarecrow Harvest Oct. 3 through Nov. 1.

The city anticipates a record-breaking 150 or more scarecrows throughout the downtown area. Local schools and classrooms, non-profits, neighborhoods, families and local businesses all join in on the fun.

Applications to participate are due Sept. 9: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaScarecrowApp.

Once the fun begins, anyone can vote for their favorite scarecrow to receive the People’s Choice Award. Simply post a selfie with your favorite scarecrow and either tag it on Instagram with #alpharettascarecrowselfie or comment on the city’s contest post on Facebook. Contest runs Oct. 5-19.

Complete Contest Rules: https://bit.ly/3kUG56a. Questions: Claire Thurber at cthurber@alpharetta.ga.us.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
