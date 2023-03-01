Sandy Springs updates recommended tree species list

Following several public meetings, the Sandy Springs Sustainability Committee recently presented a revised Recommended Tree Species List for approval.
The updated tree list also includes the ecological benefits provided by native, large canopy trees to help inform builders, developers and the community of the importance of planting certain species.
The city developed a Supported Wildlife Score based on five criteria highlighting the importance of certain trees and genera to local wildlife. One criteria is the number of moths and butterflies hosted by the trees.
Other criteria include the number of pollinators and birds supported, the abundance of species in Sandy Springs and special considerations such as supporting an endangered species.
Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn