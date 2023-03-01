X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sandy Springs updates recommended tree species list

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Following several public meetings, the Sandy Springs Sustainability Committee recently presented a revised Recommended Tree Species List for approval.

The updated tree list also includes the ecological benefits provided by native, large canopy trees to help inform builders, developers and the community of the importance of planting certain species.

The city developed a Supported Wildlife Score based on five criteria highlighting the importance of certain trees and genera to local wildlife. One criteria is the number of moths and butterflies hosted by the trees.

Other criteria include the number of pollinators and birds supported, the abundance of species in Sandy Springs and special considerations such as supporting an endangered species.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?2h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek accepting applications for Leadership Launch
1h ago
Sandy Springs reports positive feedback from customer survey
9h ago
Milton approves fencing at Legacy Park
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
13h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
13h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top