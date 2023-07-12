Sandy Springs trail construction underway

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago
The Sandy Springs Master Trail Plan has a new name. The city chose Springway to become the title for the new greenway.

Construction is underway on the first segment of the 31.4 mile trail that will eventually connect 12 schools, 15 parks, three MARTA stations, as well as employers and neighborhoods.

This first 1.6-mile section of trail includes a scenic boardwalk over Orkin Lake and access to the Chattahoochee River connecting Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road at Cimarron Parkway. The project includes a multi-use, paved trail, retaining walls, drainage structures, pedestrian bridges, boardwalk with concrete decking, landscaping and trail signage.

