Sandy Springs Trail Blazers monthly guided walk happening Oct. 1

Catch this year’s last guided walk with the Sandy Springs Conservancy Trail Blazers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road.
The one-hour guided tour will include the history and development of the park from an inaccessible wooded area to what it is today.
Highlights will include a discussion of the many ways to enjoy this 30-acre park along the Chattahoochee River including picnic pavilions, a playground, restrooms, boat dock, hiking trail, fire pit, porch swings and scenic views of Bull Sluice Lake.
The Sandy Springs Conservancy was established in 2001 as a grass-roots effort to preserve rapidly disappearing greenspace and recreation areas in the city. Sandy Springs Conservancy’s Trail Blazers provides monthly guided walks and hikes at local parks from May through October.
Registration required; limited to 25 participants:
