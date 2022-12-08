Sandy Springs to update crossroads small area plan

The city’s Next Ten Five-Year Update calls for a review and update of the Small Area Plans, with the crossroads area as the first component to update. To move ahead with this project, the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $185,000 contract with Rhodeside Harwell for the Roswell Road Crossroads Small Area Plan Update.

This update will include community engagement and develop a detailed development program, illustrative renderings, a list of associated recommendations and work plan items.