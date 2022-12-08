ajc logo
Sandy Springs to update crossroads small area plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In 2017, Sandy Springs adopted the Roswell Road Small Area Plan to address specific focus areas including the “crossroads” node south of I-285 along either side of Roswell Road. The crossroads area includes central locations, with access to key transportation corridors, the business and medical districts and City Springs.

The city’s Next Ten Five-Year Update calls for a review and update of the Small Area Plans, with the crossroads area as the first component to update. To move ahead with this project, the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $185,000 contract with Rhodeside Harwell for the Roswell Road Crossroads Small Area Plan Update.

This update will include community engagement and develop a detailed development program, illustrative renderings, a list of associated recommendations and work plan items.

