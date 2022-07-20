Sandy Springs to purchase ArtSS in the Open sculptures

The nonprofit ArtSS was created in 2008 to enrich public art in Sandy Springs. The ArtSS in the Open Sculpture Competition began in 2018. Each year, volunteers donate hundreds of hours to find the very best sculptures from around the nation for exhibit on the City Green. At least one piece is guaranteed for purchase by the city to culminate each competition.

Entries are reviewed based on appropriateness of content, safety and maintenance before a final screening using a 20-point voting system. Pieces are then ranked by esthetic quality, innovation, creativity and value for the dollar. Nine sculptures were chosen for exhibition this year on City Green.