ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs to purchase ArtSS in the Open sculptures

ArtSS in the Open has chosen five pieces to become part of the city's permanent collection: Walking Watcher Carrying the Children by Jim Collins, One Arch by Rollin Karg, Comma by Lee Badger, Windstone by Bob Turan and Minko by Jeremy Colbert. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtSS in the Open has chosen five pieces to become part of the city's permanent collection: Walking Watcher Carrying the Children by Jim Collins, One Arch by Rollin Karg, Comma by Lee Badger, Windstone by Bob Turan and Minko by Jeremy Colbert. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the purchase of five sculptures as part of the “ArtSS in the Open” competition.

The nonprofit ArtSS was created in 2008 to enrich public art in Sandy Springs. The ArtSS in the Open Sculpture Competition began in 2018. Each year, volunteers donate hundreds of hours to find the very best sculptures from around the nation for exhibit on the City Green. At least one piece is guaranteed for purchase by the city to culminate each competition.

Entries are reviewed based on appropriateness of content, safety and maintenance before a final screening using a 20-point voting system. Pieces are then ranked by esthetic quality, innovation, creativity and value for the dollar. Nine sculptures were chosen for exhibition this year on City Green.

While the sculptures were on exhibit, ArtSS conducted a detailed inspection of quality details, reviewed public input, and worked with city staff to determine where each piece might best be placed in the city’s parks and open spaces. The five pieces recommended for this year’s exhibition include Walking Watcher Carrying the Children, One Arch, Comma, Windstone and Minko. These pieces will be placed at the Marsh Creek Rain Garden, 100 Johnson Ferry Road.

This year’s sculptures will cost $48,600, well within the $50,000 per year allocated by the city to support the competition.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting 3h ago
Fulton schools set process for addressing divisive concept complaints
5h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
2h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
5h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
5h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
10h ago
The Latest
Developer gets zoning approved for cottage court townhomes on Peachtree Dunwoody Road
4h ago
Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge intersection
Alpharetta to end curbside glass recycling program in August
Featured
Chloe Hultman attends an abortion rights rally at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The protest follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
2h ago
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
12h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top