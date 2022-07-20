Sandy Springs to purchase ArtSS in the Open sculptures

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the purchase of five sculptures as part of the “ArtSS in the Open” competition.
The nonprofit ArtSS was created in 2008 to enrich public art in Sandy Springs. The ArtSS in the Open Sculpture Competition began in 2018. Each year, volunteers donate hundreds of hours to find the very best sculptures from around the nation for exhibit on the City Green. At least one piece is guaranteed for purchase by the city to culminate each competition.
Entries are reviewed based on appropriateness of content, safety and maintenance before a final screening using a 20-point voting system. Pieces are then ranked by esthetic quality, innovation, creativity and value for the dollar. Nine sculptures were chosen for exhibition this year on City Green.
While the sculptures were on exhibit, ArtSS conducted a detailed inspection of quality details, reviewed public input, and worked with city staff to determine where each piece might best be placed in the city’s parks and open spaces. The five pieces recommended for this year’s exhibition include Walking Watcher Carrying the Children, One Arch, Comma, Windstone and Minko. These pieces will be placed at the Marsh Creek Rain Garden, 100 Johnson Ferry Road.
This year’s sculptures will cost $48,600, well within the $50,000 per year allocated by the city to support the competition.
