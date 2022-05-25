Sandy Springs to meet on Old Riverside Drive Park plan

Sandy Springs will host a public meeting on the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6 at City Hall, Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way. The meeting will provide the community with a chance to learn more about the planning process and provide input on the park design and future amenities.
The city is updating a previous master plan for the Old Riverside Drive Park site at 6500 Old Riverside Drive. This 23-acre undeveloped site will be transformed into a neighborhood park. The city hopes to capitalize on the area’s wooded location and proximity to adjacent neighborhoods and location near the Chattahoochee River.
Development of the Old Riverside Drive Park was included as a recommended priority in the Comprehensive Recreation and Parks Plan adopted in 2019.
About the Author