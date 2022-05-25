Sandy Springs to meet on Old Riverside Drive Park plan

The city is updating a previous master plan for the Old Riverside Drive Park site at 6500 Old Riverside Drive. This 23-acre undeveloped site will be transformed into a neighborhood park. The city hopes to capitalize on the area’s wooded location and proximity to adjacent neighborhoods and location near the Chattahoochee River.

Development of the Old Riverside Drive Park was included as a recommended priority in the Comprehensive Recreation and Parks Plan adopted in 2019.