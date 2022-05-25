ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs to meet on Old Riverside Drive Park plan

Sandy Springs will host a public meeting on the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6 at City Hall. [Shown is Windsor Meadows Park] (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs will host a public meeting on the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6 at City Hall. [Shown is Windsor Meadows Park] (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Sandy Springs will host a public meeting on the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6 at City Hall, Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way. The meeting will provide the community with a chance to learn more about the planning process and provide input on the park design and future amenities.

The city is updating a previous master plan for the Old Riverside Drive Park site at 6500 Old Riverside Drive. This 23-acre undeveloped site will be transformed into a neighborhood park. The city hopes to capitalize on the area’s wooded location and proximity to adjacent neighborhoods and location near the Chattahoochee River.

Development of the Old Riverside Drive Park was included as a recommended priority in the Comprehensive Recreation and Parks Plan adopted in 2019.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs restoring shoreline at Overlook Park
1h ago
Tax-exempt bonds could bring medical to Johns Creek
Milton begins work to design Crabapple Road streetscape
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top