Sandy Springs to improve safety at Peachtree Dunwoody and Telford Place

Sandy Springs has redesigned the existing roadway and drainage to reduce accidents along Peachtree Dunwoody Road at the intersection Telford Place. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Sandy Springs has redesigned the existing roadway and drainage to reduce accidents along Peachtree Dunwoody Road at the intersection Telford Place. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs has identified the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody at Telford Place as one needing safety improvements. At their recent meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a $1,416,927 contract with Ohmshiv Construction, LLC. to construct the Peachtree Dunwoody at Telford Place Roadway Safety Project.

The city has redesigned the existing roadway and drainage to reduce accidents along Peachtree Dunwoody Road at the intersection Telford Place. Design is completed and all required right of way agreements are in place.

The project will realign a portion of Peachtree Dunwoody Road as well as construct approximately 2,010 feet of sidewalk, 1380 feet of drainage systems and associated improvements like curb and gutter, and driveway entrances.

