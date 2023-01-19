ajc logo
Sandy Springs to donate surplus equipment to Cohutta Police

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

In December, the Cohutta Police Department and Court were destroyed by fire. The only equipment retained is what police officers had in their vehicles at the time of the fire. As a result, the Cohutta PD has been requesting surplus equipment and supplies from other agencies.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is able to donate surplus and/or outdated items or items that are well stocked and can be given without impacting service to the city. The outdated items, including flashlights, computers, laptops and printers, have been replaced with updated items or are no longer needed to perform police activities.

Other city departments, including the IT and Fleet, have also identified surplus items that Cohutta PD needs and have added them to the list. The city states the financial impact will be minimal since most items are no longer of value to the city and will bring very little revenue if sold.

