Georgia’s first medical marijuana dispensaries could open within days
Sandy Springs to add air quality sensors through EPA program

Credit: Courtesy PurpleAir

Credit: Courtesy PurpleAir

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Region IV Environmental Protection Agency office is developing an air sensor loan program for local governments and nonprofit organizations. Sandy Springs has been selected as a pilot partner. The goal is to study the correlation between ambient air quality and the surrounding tree canopy.

The city will receive five air sensors, free of charge, to use over 12 months. The small sensors (about the size of a residential security camera) will relay real-time ambient air quality data on a publicly available website. The sensors can detect airborne particulate matter that can adversely impact human health. The sensors will be deployed one month at a time, with a preference for city-owned properties like parks and fire stations.

At the end of one year, the city will be able to evaluate the data and determine next steps. The results may be used to develop a data baseline and target tree plantings in areas with lower air quality.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
6h ago
