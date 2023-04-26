Sandy Springs to add air quality sensors through EPA program

The city will receive five air sensors, free of charge, to use over 12 months. The small sensors (about the size of a residential security camera) will relay real-time ambient air quality data on a publicly available website. The sensors can detect airborne particulate matter that can adversely impact human health. The sensors will be deployed one month at a time, with a preference for city-owned properties like parks and fire stations.

At the end of one year, the city will be able to evaluate the data and determine next steps. The results may be used to develop a data baseline and target tree plantings in areas with lower air quality.