Sandy Springs still figuring out Roberts Drive sidepath project

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an extra $60,950 to amend an existing contract with Atkins North America to provide additional design services related to the Roberts Drive Sidepath Scoping Study Project.

Atkins was awarded a $141,436 contract to conduct a study for the proposed sidepath, specifically the sidepath alignment. The work evaluated topography, right-of-way, drainage, environmental impacts, safety, utilities and cost.

After reviewing two initial alternative alignments and proposed project phasing limits, the city decided additional alignments need to be considered to better address the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, the city and the Island Ford Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The additional alternative alignment will limit disturbance to the park but will require additional mid-block crossing analysis and revisions of cost estimates.

