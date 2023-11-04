Sandy Springs still figuring out Roberts Drive sidepath project

Atkins was awarded a $141,436 contract to conduct a study for the proposed sidepath, specifically the sidepath alignment. The work evaluated topography, right-of-way, drainage, environmental impacts, safety, utilities and cost.

After reviewing two initial alternative alignments and proposed project phasing limits, the city decided additional alignments need to be considered to better address the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, the city and the Island Ford Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The additional alternative alignment will limit disturbance to the park but will require additional mid-block crossing analysis and revisions of cost estimates.