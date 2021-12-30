Sandy Springs signs contract for next segment of Trail Master Plan

Segment 2E of the five-mile loop trail begins at Cimarron Parkway, heading north along Roswell Road, crossing over Roswell Road near the Fulton County Service Center, aligning through the Wesley St. James Apartments before connecting east through Georgia Power and Fulton County utility easements before terminating at Colquitt Road. This segment will be approximately 1.3 miles in length, providing a connection to Overlook Park via Trail Segment 2A.

The city has been working with the PATH Foundation for overall trail design and construction management. This latest agreement for Segment 2E includes design development, construction documents, permit coordination, bid assistance, contract administration and construction management.