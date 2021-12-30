Sandy Springs signs contract for next segment of Trail Master Plan

Sandy Springs recently agreed to move ahead with design, engineering, and construction management of Segment 2E of the Trail Master Plan.
Segment 2E of the five-mile loop trail begins at Cimarron Parkway, heading north along Roswell Road, crossing over Roswell Road near the Fulton County Service Center, aligning through the Wesley St. James Apartments before connecting east through Georgia Power and Fulton County utility easements before terminating at Colquitt Road. This segment will be approximately 1.3 miles in length, providing a connection to Overlook Park via Trail Segment 2A.
The city has been working with the PATH Foundation for overall trail design and construction management. This latest agreement for Segment 2E includes design development, construction documents, permit coordination, bid assistance, contract administration and construction management.
Total fees for design, engineering and construction management services for Segment 2E are $196,600. PATH will provide contract administration and construction management services at no cost to the city, valued at approximately $330,000.
The estimated construction cost for Segment 2E is $5,500,000. Property acquisition is not included in preliminary cost estimates and funding has not been allocated for construction.
