Sandy Springs selects developer for City Springs Phase II

The Sandy Springs City Council recently selected Regent Partners and Morris and Fellows as the city’s preferred development partner for Phase II of the City Springs Development.

Regent and Morris and Fellow’s included several development ideas in their proposal, but the city will be working with them to refine those options based on public input before a development plan is finalized for the property.

“We are excited to announce the selection of our preferred development partner for Phase II of the City Springs development project,” said City Manager Eden Freeman in a statement. “While the city still retains the right to re-negotiate with other developers if required, we firmly believe in Regent Partners and Morris and Fellows’ ability to bring our shared vision for the City Springs community to life. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Sandy Springs and we eagerly look forward to the next steps of the project, including receiving input from the community.”

Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, with an estimated completion date of fall 2026.