Sandy Springs selects design firm for new public safety facility

Jericho Design Group has partnered with Dewberry, a leading professional services firm, on the project. The city’s contract for architectural services is set at a maximum $1,052,900.

“I enjoy renewing and repurposing old buildings. The shape of the Morgan Falls building is interesting. It doesn’t wow you today, but when we are through, I think it will,” said Jericho Design Group CEO and Founding Principal Doug Shaw.