Sandy Springs selects design firm for new public safety facility

Sandy Springs has chosen Jericho Design Group to design a new public safety facility, at 620 Morgan Falls Road. The renovated building complex will be home to police headquarters, municipal court, a future fire station, fleet maintenance facility, and training facilities.
Jericho Design Group has partnered with Dewberry, a leading professional services firm, on the project. The city’s contract for architectural services is set at a maximum $1,052,900.
“I enjoy renewing and repurposing old buildings. The shape of the Morgan Falls building is interesting. It doesn’t wow you today, but when we are through, I think it will,” said Jericho Design Group CEO and Founding Principal Doug Shaw.
Projects designed by Doug Shaw at Jericho Design Group and Dewberry include the Juvenile Courthouse and Courthouse and Jail in Forsyth, Public Safety and Training Complex in Tampa, FL., Criminal Justice Complex in Nashville, TN., and Police and Government Building Renovations in Doylestown, PA.