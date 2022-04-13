Sandy Springs seeks feedback on decreasing North End traffic accidents

A city statement said officials want to get residents’ feedback on planned safety improvements during the April 26 open house. The event will be held 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at North Fulton County Government Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road.

“I’m looking forward to the development of a safer more multimodal traffic corridor in the north end of Sandy Springs,” Councilwoman Melody Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The North End Roadway Safety Analysis will inform that effort.”

Kelley represents District 2 which is located in the North End.

Northbound traffic is often stopped on Roswell Road during afternoon rush hour from nearly a half mile before Dunwoody Place to the city of Roswell.

Last November, Sandy Springs applied for a $7.7 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission to help rebuild a section of Roswell Road between Dunwoody Place and the entrance to the city of Roswell at Atlanta Street. The grant would help fund $10 million in improvements to the half-mile corridor on Roswell Road — called North End Boulevard by officials — that would include a raised median, a 10-foot multiuse path and sidewalk enhancements.

City spokesman Jason Fornicola has told the AJC that the portion of Roswell Road will not be officially renamed.

The road improvements would lead into Roswell. Sandy Springs and Roswell are divided by the Chattahoochee River. From Sandy Springs, the bridge leading to Roswell’s planned $50 million Historic Gateway project includes widening Atlanta Street from three to four lanes, a second bridge over the river, and other improvements.

The second bridge project will be funded by Roswell, Sandy Springs and the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to Roswell, and include bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Visit the Sandy Springs website to read the traffic study report.