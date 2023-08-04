Sandy Springs renews agreement with Art Sandy Springs

Since July 2019, Sandy Springs has partnered with Art Sandy Springs to create, promote and manage a schedule of fine art classes at city facilities. Their latest agreement, providing temporary programming at the Abernathy Arts Center, just ended.

In a recent action, the city council approved a new agreement with ArtSS for Fiscal Year 2024 with an allocation of $50,000. The agreement has the option to be renewed for subsequent one-year terms allocating ArtSS $60,000 in year two, plus an annual escalator of three percent or the Consumer Product Index, whichever is less, for each renewal period beyond the third year.

The agreement will support a part-time ArtSS employee to coordinate marketing, program planning, hiring of contracted instructors as well as art supplies and equipment.