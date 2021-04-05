Sandy Springs renews agreement to share passive park at Spalding Drive Elementary

The agreement provides the school with needed assistance with park care and maintenance while providing the city with a little over half an acre of passive park for community use. The Recreation and Parks Department also utilizes Spalding Drive Elementary for many of the city’s athletic programs throughout the year.

Sandy Springs will continue providing regular maintenance of the passive park for student enjoyment during school hours and public usage during non-school hours, weekends and holidays. Sandy Springs’ staff will perform regular trash pickup, pet waste bag collection and general park maintenance as required.