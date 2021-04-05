Sandy Springs renews agreement to share passive park at Spalding Drive Elementary

The Sandy Springs City Council recently renewed an agreement with the Fulton County Board of Education to allow community use of the Spalding Drive Elementary School passive park along Spalding Drive. The previous agreement between the city and Fulton BOE expired a year ago on April 30, 2020.
The agreement provides the school with needed assistance with park care and maintenance while providing the city with a little over half an acre of passive park for community use. The Recreation and Parks Department also utilizes Spalding Drive Elementary for many of the city’s athletic programs throughout the year.
Sandy Springs will continue providing regular maintenance of the passive park for student enjoyment during school hours and public usage during non-school hours, weekends and holidays. Sandy Springs’ staff will perform regular trash pickup, pet waste bag collection and general park maintenance as required.
Cost to the city is approximately $1,500 annually for trash collection and minimal mowing of the site.
The new agreement will have a 10-year term to provide a longer contractual period of use.