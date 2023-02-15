Sandy Springs releases look back at 2022

Sandy Springs recently released a 40-page 2022 Year in Review to highlight the city’s accomplishments.
The booklet is organized into categories including public safety, customer service and citizen engagement, transportation accessibility and community appearance, recreational and cultural enhancement, sustainable growth and environmental stewardship, and economic development and the North End.
Among the highlights, the city reports a 36% reduction in crimes against people, the opening of Fire Station 2, plans for Fire Station 5 and numerous transportation projects to improve connectivity.
With the pandemic largely in the rear-view mirror, the city also reports 537 events were held at the City Springs Performing Arts Center along with attendance growth at city events.
The report wraps up by highlighting the Overlook Park Streambank Restoration Project and Nancy Creek improvements at Windsor Meadows Park as well as economic development for the North End area.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com