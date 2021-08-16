ajc logo
Sandy Springs Recycling Center releases new hours, no longer accepting plastic bags

The Sandy Springs Recycling Center releases new hours of operation and no longer will be accepting plastic bags, film and bubble wrap. (Courtesy Keep North Fulton Beautiful)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
While navigating the challenges of the pandemic, Sandy Springs Recycling Center is grateful to their many volunteers, supporters, governmental leaders, sponsors and staff. Currently, the center has made several changes to improve efficiency.

Plastic bags, film and bubble wrap are no longer being accepted. They advise returning any remaining clean and dry plastic bags, film, bubble wrap, bread bags, and mailers to retailers for recycling. They are reminding the public to reduce incoming single-use bags by utilizing reusable shopping bags and baskets and reusing one bag over and over again.

The center has also changed their hours of operation and are no longer open on Wednesdays and Sundays. Volunteers, vendors, and community service workers will remain welcome on Wednesdays. The center at 470 Morgan Falls Road is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, as well as Thursday through Saturday.

Additional information: www.keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org.

