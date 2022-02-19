Sandy Springs purchases drainage easement for intersection project

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an agreement to purchase the right of way and temporary construction easement at 1309 Spalding Drive for the Pitts Road at Spalding Drive Intersection Project.
The city needs 1,193.16 square feet of right of way and 2,154 square feet of temporary construction easement for construction to complete the project.
The property owner agreed to accept the city’s appraised fair market value offer of $24,200 for the property rights.
This acquisition reflects the minimum amount of right-of-way required and the city has sufficient funds allocated to the project for the purchase.
About the Author
Editors' Picks