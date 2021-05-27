Sandy Springs police remind drivers to move out of the left lane

Specifically, the Slowpoke Law states that “no person shall drive a motor vehicle at such slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic, except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation.”

In other words, drivers are prohibited from driving too slowly or lingering in the left lane on the highway if faster cars are approaching, even if they are driving the posted speed limit. Drivers must change lanes to allow the faster vehicle to continue. The only exception to this law is when traffic or weather conditions mandate slower speeds, when in the left lane to exit or turn left, when paying a toll, or for emergency and construction vehicles.